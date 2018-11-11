Pak hockey finally gets sponsor

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has found a saviour in Haier group which has offered its patronage to the national team for the next two years.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday, PHF president Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar told media that PHF and Haier have penned down a sponsorship deal under which Haier will support Pakistan hockey ill 2020. Pakistan hockey was in dire straits and was begging for financial assistance for its immediate stint which is the upcoming World Cup to be stage in December in India. The PHF was so desperate that it even could not continue the training camp of the team for the World Cup due to financial constraints.

He further informed that Haier will not only be supporting the national hockey team but will also sponsor women team and help in the conduct of the domestic hockey events. Khokhar further stated that the government has given the PHF 410 million during their tenure and they have also asked the government for the conduct of the PHF audit. He further stated that Sindh government gave PHF 120 million. Chief executive of Haier Javed Afridi said that Haier will give complete support to the national sport. “We started supporting cricket in 2012 an now do our best to lift hockey to is due level, said Afridi.

National team head coach Tauqeer Dar said that he not part of the federation and is in the team management.