Matric supple result on 12th

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the result of SSC (Matric) supplementary examination 2018 on Monday.

A spokesperson for BISE Lahore said roll number slips for the postponed papers of Intermediate supplementary exam 2018, which have now been rescheduled for November 14, 15 and 16, had been issued to the candidates and can also be downloaded from the board’s website.