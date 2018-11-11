Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Five injured in clash over Korangi mosque

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018

Share

Five people were wounded when two groups from the same sect clashed each other in Korangi neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Zaman Town police officials said the clash occurred in Korangi No. 5 where two groups attacked each other by pelting stones, injuring five men from both sides. The injured were moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Reacting to information about the incident, police reached the site and dispersed them. According to Korangi SP Ali Raza, the clash took place between two groups over the issue of a mosque’s administration in the area. No arrest had been made till the filing of this news report.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Karachi