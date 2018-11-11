Five injured in clash over Korangi mosque

Five people were wounded when two groups from the same sect clashed each other in Korangi neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Zaman Town police officials said the clash occurred in Korangi No. 5 where two groups attacked each other by pelting stones, injuring five men from both sides. The injured were moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Reacting to information about the incident, police reached the site and dispersed them. According to Korangi SP Ali Raza, the clash took place between two groups over the issue of a mosque’s administration in the area. No arrest had been made till the filing of this news report.