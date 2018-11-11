Sun Nov 11, 2018
Sports

November 11, 2018
Haier Pakistan becomes title sponsor of national hockey team

KARACHI: Haier Pakistan has become title sponsor of the national hockey team till 2020, it was announced on Saturday.

The MoU was signed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials and Javed Afridi, CEO Haier and chairman Peshawar Zalmi, at a ceremony in Lahore.

“Hockey is our national sport and we are recognized throughout the world because of it,” Javed said. “Pakistan has enormous talent and we will soon climb the ranks in our national sport again,” he added.

Meanwhile, PHF president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed termed it a step in the right direction and said that Pakistan hockey was in “dire need of such support”. —PR

