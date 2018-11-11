The power sector

Fact 1: Pakistan’s installed electricity generation capacity has gone up from 20,774 MW in 2013 to 33,801 MW in 2018 – an increase of 13,027 MW. This is an increase of 63 percent over five years. Fact 2: Pakistan’s electricity tariff is now one of the most expensive tariffs in the world. Fact 3: Pakistan’s installed electricity generation capacity has gone up from 14,444 MW in 2000 to 28,172 MW in 2017 – an increase of 13,728 MW. This is an increase of 95 percent.

Fact 4: Pakistan’s transmission circuit length has gone up from 42,544 kilometres in 2000 to 53,455 km in 2017 – an increase of 10,911 km. This is an increase of 26 percent. Fact 5: There is a “big mismatch in the growth rate of installed power generation capacity and the increase in the transmission network”.

Fact 6: Pakistan’s installed electricity generation capacity has gone up from 14,444 MW in 2000 to 28,172 MW in 2017 – an increase of 95 percent. Over the same period, the increase in transmission grids has been a mere 36 percent. Fact 7: There is a “big mismatch in the growth rate of installed power generation capacity and the increase in transmission grids”.

Fact 8: In 2010, 84,375 units were supplied by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and a total of 68,878 units were sold by distribution companies (DISCOS). In 2010, transmission losses stood at 18 percent.

Fact 9: In 2017, 104,330 units were supplied by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and a total of 86,763 units were sold by distribution companies (DISCOS). In 2017, transmission losses stood at 17 percent. Fact 10: The network continues to have mega losses, almost no improvement between 2010 and 2017. Fact 11: In 2013, hydel’s share in the energy mix stood at 32 percent. In 2018, the hydel share went down to 29 percent.

Fact 12: In 2013, the thermal (IPPs) share in the energy mix stood at 40 percent. In 2018, the thermal (IPPs) share rose to 45 percent. Fact 13: We are becoming more and more dependent on imported fuel. Fact 14: There has been a sharp reduction in solar and wind tariffs across the world.

Fact 15: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company’s (NTDCL) energy-mix projection has restricted the growth of solar and wind beyond 2021. Fact 16: Losses at the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), which stand at 31.95 percent, are the highest. Fact 17: Losses at the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), which stand at 8.65 percent, are the lowest.

Fact 18: Under the law, independent power producers (IPPs) are allowed a ‘cost-plus’ tariff, but most IPPs are fleecing the system and laughing all the way to the bank. Fact 19: The recovery percentage at the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) is 43.5 percent – the lowest of the nine discos. Fact 20: The recovery percentage at the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is 100 percent – the highest of the nine discos.

The writer is the government’s spokesperson on economy and energy issues.

