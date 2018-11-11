Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 11, 2018
Advertisement

The poet of the East

Newspost

November 11, 2018

Share

Dr Allama Iqbal was not only a distinguished poet, but an exceptional scholar and a brilliant philosopher. He laid the foundation of an independent nation for Muslims.

An individual of this stature should be honoured across the country with great zeal. The Iqbal Day celebrations shouldn’t remain restricted to schools, but corporations should also play their part in advancing his legacy.

Sidra Ayub ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Newspost