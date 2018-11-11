The poet of the East

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dr Allama Iqbal was not only a distinguished poet, but an exceptional scholar and a brilliant philosopher. He laid the foundation of an independent nation for Muslims.
An individual of this stature should be honoured across the country with great zeal. The Iqbal Day celebrations shouldn’t remain restricted to schools, but corporations should also play their part in advancing his legacy.
Sidra Ayub ( Karachi )
