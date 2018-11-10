If talks with Taliban fine, why not Kashmir stakeholders: Omar Abdullah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAMMU: A day after India confirmed its participation in a multilateral meeting with Taliban representatives in Moscow in a "non-official" capacity, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in a tweet stressed the need for a dialogue with "stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir".
"If non-official participation in a dialogue that includes the Taliban is acceptable to the Modi government why not a "non-official" dialogue with non-mainstream stakeholders in J&K? Why not a "non-official" dialogue centred around J&K's eroded autonomy & its restoration?" he tweeted Thursday night.
India had on Thursday said it would participate in the dialogue hosted by Russia at a "non-official level" in Moscow. The Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan will be held on November 9 and representatives of the Afghan Taliban radical movement will take part in it, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said last week.
JAMMU: A day after India confirmed its participation in a multilateral meeting with Taliban representatives in Moscow in a "non-official" capacity, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in a tweet stressed the need for a dialogue with "stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir".
"If non-official participation in a dialogue that includes the Taliban is acceptable to the Modi government why not a "non-official" dialogue with non-mainstream stakeholders in J&K? Why not a "non-official" dialogue centred around J&K's eroded autonomy & its restoration?" he tweeted Thursday night.
India had on Thursday said it would participate in the dialogue hosted by Russia at a "non-official level" in Moscow. The Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan will be held on November 9 and representatives of the Afghan Taliban radical movement will take part in it, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said last week.
Comments