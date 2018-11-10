Sat Nov 10, 2018
National

MD
Monitoring Desk
November 10, 2018
If talks with Taliban fine, why not Kashmir stakeholders: Omar Abdullah

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
November 10, 2018

JAMMU: A day after India confirmed its participation in a multilateral meeting with Taliban representatives in Moscow in a "non-official" capacity, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in a tweet stressed the need for a dialogue with "stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir".

"If non-official participation in a dialogue that includes the Taliban is acceptable to the Modi government why not a "non-official" dialogue with non-mainstream stakeholders in J&K? Why not a "non-official" dialogue centred around J&K's eroded autonomy & its restoration?" he tweeted Thursday night.

India had on Thursday said it would participate in the dialogue hosted by Russia at a "non-official level" in Moscow. The Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan will be held on November 9 and representatives of the Afghan Taliban radical movement will take part in it, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said last week.

