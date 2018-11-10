Sat Nov 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018
Man murdered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

HAFIZABAD: A man was murdered at Qila Ram Kour village on Friday. Rickshaw driver Qaisar was sleeping at his house when unidentified assailants entered and killed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Boy assaulted: A man Friday assaulted a child at village Khadak Bhattian. According to Vanike police, six-year-old Tahir was alone at his home when accused Arshad came and abused him. Police have arrested the accused after registering a case against him.

SHO appointed: District Police Officer (DPO) Sajid Kiani Friday posted Inspector Muhammad Arshad as SHO Sadr police station. The DPO ordered former SHO Ishtiaq Khan to report to Police Lines.

