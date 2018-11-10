HEC Inter-Varsity Athletics begins today

LAHORE: Punjab University will organize All-Pakistan Higher Education Commission (HEC) 42nd Inter-University Men’s Athletics Championship 2018-19 on Saturday (today). The opening ceremony of HEC Inter-University Men’s Athletics Championship will be held at 12.30pm at Punjab Stadium, Nishtar Park. Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest on the occasion while PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and other top officials will also attend the ceremony.