Turkey’s Mina annexes ITF Jr Girls’ title

ISLAMABAD: Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey landed girls singles title of the ITF Junior Pakistan Tennis Championships (I)-2018 at the PTF Complex here on Friday. The Turkish girl defeated Sara Yigin (Germany) in a well contested two set match 6-2, 7-6 (6) to win the title.

In the first set Mina took decisive 4-0 lead by breaking second and fourth game of Sara. She hit a number of winners down the line to take in a convincing manner. In the second set, both players displayed quality tennis and long rallies were witnessed from the baseline. The score went up to 6-6. Both players held their respective serves.

In the tie break the score also reached 6-6. At this stage Mina held her serve and hit a cross court winner on the return of Sara and eventually won the tie breaker and the match. The match lasted one hour fifty two minutes. Salim Saifullah Khan President PTF, PTF Management and other dignitaries witnessed the final.

Huzafia A Rehman, pairing with Shoaib Khan, won the boys doubles title by beating Saqib Hayat and Aftab Mehmood in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (2). Huzaifa and Shoaib were in fine touch in the first set and easily won by breaking their counterparts’ serve in the sixth and eighth games of the first set. The second set was marked with aces, lobs and combination of forehand/backhand drives. The score went up to 6-6. In the tie break Huzaifa and Shoaib played attacking game on the net and easily won the tie break at 6-2.