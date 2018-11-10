Good mental health

It is unfortunate that Pakistan falls among those unfortunate countries where the awareness and facilities available to counter mental health issues is still severely low. The allocated mental health budget in Pakistan is just around 0.4 percent of total healthcare expenditures.

What makes the matter worse is that the people who can even afford better treatment for their mental issues, consider it a taboo and avoid seeking help from professionals. The healthcare authorities should take steps to raise awareness among people and encourage them to seek proper help.

Marya Saeed

Karachi