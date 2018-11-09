‘Homage to Home’ opens at NCA

LAHORE : A solo show of paintings by Fatima Saeed, titled “Homage to Home” was inaugurated at NCA’s Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery on Thursday.

Fatima Saeed brings an interesting interplay of displacement and utopian ideals concerning her metaphorical image of ‘Home’. Being a descendant of a classically trained artistic family she has carried an added responsibility on her shoulders to define her own expression and individuality. Since graduating in print-making she has a number of creative ventures and accolades to her credit both nationally and internationally. The same individual spirit was reflected in her solo show titled “Homage to Home” which highlighted the deep and meticulous exploration of a hypothetical image of Home and belongingness.

The show was inaugurated at Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery where eminent artists and critics, including Saeed Akhtar, Salima Hashmi and Quddus Mirza, gathered to witness the artworks. Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri acknowledged Fatima Saeed’s efforts. Fatima Saeed is a member of the college faculty and has been a practicing artist in the field. The show will continue until 16th of November, 2018.