‘It is strange Mashhood preaching honesty’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chuhan has said it seems strange that people like Rana Mashhood are preaching the lesson of honesty to the PTI. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, the information minister alleged that Rana Mashhood Ahmed, who was now acting as a spokesman of PML-N himself, had a link with massive corruption in Youth Festival. To a question about the possible arrest of Hamza Shahbaz, the minister said if he had committed corruption, he would face outcome of his deeds. He predicted action against Hamza Shahbaz.