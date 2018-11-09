NAB has become politicised institution, says Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had become politicised and arrest of Shahbaz Sharif reflected its dual stance.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz said even the judges had cast doubts over the role of the NAB and it had been termed by them a politicised institution. He said Shahbaz Sharif was summoned by the NAB in Saaf Pani case but he was arrested in the case related to Ashiyana Housing scheme which clearly reflected the double standards of this body.

The Opposition leader said so far the NAB had not been able to come up with any proofs of corruption against Shahbaz Sharif for last 30 days whereas Prime Minister Imran ‘Niazi’ had become its blue eyed boy.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan who had become the PM while hijacking the mandate of people should also give answer to the nation over the helicopter case against him. The PML-N leader said he was facing NAB even at a time when Imran Khan was signing songs in favour of a dictator during his referendum.

Within two-and-a-half months, Hamza said, it had been proven that all the promises done to the nation were false. He slammed Imran Khan for his repeated U-turns and stated there would be a time when the PM would have no place to hide himself. He said all the tall claims of Imran regarding breaking the begging bowl, changing the police culture and bring clean people forward had been badly exposed. Hamza said even in his own cabinet, there were people who had faced NAB.

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly called for a probe into the wealth owned by Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He alleged that NAB was acting as an ally of the PTI government and targeting the PML-N while posing the question why no action had been taken against the corrupt elements associated with power corridors these days. He demanded action against the elements which attacked the parliament and disrespected the Supreme Court during the days of sit in.