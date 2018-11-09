Courts to decide on placing Aasia on ECL: Chohan

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, has said Aasia Bibi was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and now only courts would decide about placing her name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the review petition.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said it seems strange that people like Rana Mashhood are preaching the lessons of honesty to the PTI. The information minister alleged that Rana Mashhood, who is now acting as a spokesman for the PML-N, is involved in massive corruption in the Youth Festival affairs. About the possible arrest of Hamza Shahbaz, the minister said if he has committed any corruption, he would face the outcome of his deeds.