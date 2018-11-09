Fri November 09, 2018
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Yemen officially offered mediation

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

The minefield that is human rights

Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Courts to decide on placing Aasia on ECL: Chohan

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, has said Aasia Bibi was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and now only courts would decide about placing her name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the review petition.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said it seems strange that people like Rana Mashhood are preaching the lessons of honesty to the PTI. The information minister alleged that Rana Mashhood, who is now acting as a spokesman for the PML-N, is involved in massive corruption in the Youth Festival affairs. About the possible arrest of Hamza Shahbaz, the minister said if he has committed any corruption, he would face the outcome of his deeds.

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

