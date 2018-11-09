Fictitious bank accounts

The news is all over in print and electronic media about billions of rupees surfacing in bank accounts of those poor Pakistanis who work day and night to make both ends meet. Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) of poor rickshaw driver, ice cream vendor and a student were used for opening bank accounts and using them to transfer ill-gotten money. At least five to six such cases have been reported by the media so far. What is astonishing is that so far we haven’t heard about the arrest of either bank managers or the staff who helped in opening these fake accounts to facilitate money launderers. Even the State Bank of Pakistan is silent over the entire issue.

All bank branches where the ill-gotten money was found deposited in fictitious bank accounts should be sealed immediately. This matter needs to be thoroughly investigated and the real owner of these fake accounts should be brought to book. We voted the PTI to power because we were promised a corruption-free Pakistan.

M Rafique Zakaria

Karachi