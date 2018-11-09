Build the hospital

The foundation stone of District Headquarter Hospital, Dadu was laid down in 2012 by the then president Asif Ali Zardari. It is surprising that the construction of the work hasn’t been completed to date, despite the PPP being in the provincial government. The hospital comprises at least 400 beds and 15 blocks. It was supposed to be functional in 24 months, but it has not been completed in six years. Now, for some unknown reasons, the work has been stopped for an indefinite period.

This has shattered all hopes of Dadu’s residents who were looking forward to have a well-equipped healthcare institute in their city. Due to shortage of healthcare facilities in Dadu, residents have to go to Hyderabad and Nawabshah for medical treatment. This adds financial burden on them. Access to healthcare facilities is the basic right of citizens. The chief minister of Sindh along with the provincial health minister should take effective action to provide healthcare facilities across Sindh.

Sajad Ahmed Magsi

Dadu