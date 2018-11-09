Hafeez leaves Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been released by Peshawar Zalmi, the Pakistan Super League franchise he represented in the first three editions.

The 38-year-old announced the news on Twitter, thanking the franchise and its owner, Javed Afridi, for the three-year journey and the memories.Hafeez has put his name down for the draft, which will determine what team he will be in action for in the 2019 edition.

“Thanks @PeshawarZalmi & @JAfridi10 for such a great journey of 3yrs full of fond memories. Had fabulous time with U all. Now I decided to go to Draft of @thePSLt20 , Thanks to all fans of @PeshawarZalmi for their unconditional love & support. wishing u all the best for future,” the all-rounder tweeted.

The fourth edition of PSL will commence from February 14, 2019, in the UAE. The league will move to Pakistan for the last eight matches, with the final set to be held in Karachi on March 17.