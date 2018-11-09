Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

KARACHI: Canadian government has slapped up to 58 percent anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steel exporters – a move that rarely happened for the country that often takes such measures to protect its local metal producers.

Canada Border Services Agency imposed provisional duty on imports of carbon steel welded pipe from Pakistan after its inquiry found that the dumping “caused injury or is threatening to cause injury to the domestic (Canadian) industry”.

“Provisional duties will now be payable on the subject goods that are released from customs on or after October 18, 2018,” the agency said in a statement. The provisional duty was imposed at 10.1 percent for International Industries Limited (IIL) and 58 percent for other exporters in Pakistan.

“Despite this, there is no financial exposure to IIL for any of our exports to date to Canada,” International Industries said in a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange. “Although our sales to Canada continue for the time being, there may be a slowdown in sales depending to the final injury findings issued by CITT (Canadian International Trade Tribunal) in February 2019.”

Analysts said steel exports to Canada are insignificant. Yet, steelmakers could bear the brunt, they added.

International Industries said it has engaged “experienced legal counsel both in Pakistan and in Canada to aggressively contest the said inquiries initiated by CBSA (Canadian Border Services Agency) and CITT and are confident of a positive outcome”.

Pakistan is largely an iron and steel consumer and it imported $5.4 billion of metal imports, accounting for almost 10 percent of annual import bill. Of metal group, iron, steel and scrap consumed four billion dollars of foreign reserves.

The country is, however, seeing a double-digit growth in steel production. The country’s crude steel output climbed nearly 40 percent to five million tons in 2017 due to growing demand for infrastructure and residential developments, according to the World Steel Association. The National Tariff Commission slapped anti-dumping duties on Chinese and other countries multiple times to safeguard the industry from price wars.

In May, the Canada Border Services Agency received a written complaint from Novamerican Steel Inc. on behalf of its subsidiaries Nova Tube Inc. and Nova Steel Inc., alleging that imports of certain carbon steel welded pipe from Pakistan, Philippines, Turkey, and Vietnam are being dumped.

The Canadian government informed Pakistan about the compliant in the following month. The complainant provided evidence to support the allegations that the pipes have been dumped. In September, the CITT made a preliminary determination that there is evidence that discloses a reasonable indication that the dumping of carbon steel welded pipe “has caused injury or is threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry,” the Canadian regulator said in the statement after conducting an investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day