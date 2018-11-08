Rohit climbs to top of T20 hundreds table

DUBAI: Rohit became the first batsman to accumulate as many as four hundreds in T20 internationals. Colin Munro, with three hundreds, is second on the list. No other batsman has more than two centuries.

Rohit has three of those centuries in India, and incidentally, all of them have come in the T20I debuts of the respective venues - Dharamsala, Indore and Lucknow. Among Indian batsmen, the rest of them have a combined tally of three centuries in the format - two by KL Rahul and one by Suresh Raina. Only four batsmen have more tons - Chris Gayle leads with 21, while Brendon McCullum, Luke Wright and Michael Klinger have seven each. Rohit’s other two centuries, apart from his four international ones, have come in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - India’s domestic T20 competition - and Indian Premier League.