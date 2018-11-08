Thu November 08, 2018
How angry is PM Khan?

What we borrowed and what we built

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership's dangerous remarks

AA
Akhtar Amin
November 8, 2018

PHC issues notice to prime minister in disqualification case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a petition seeking his disqualification from holding any public office on multiple grounds, including concealing facts by not mentioning Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers to contest election for National Assembly constituency, NA-35 Bannu.

A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim also put on notice the Election Commission of Pakistan in the petition filed by a losing candidate Inamullah Khan, a leader of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party led by former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry. The bench ordered the respondents, including Imran Khan, to submit comments at the next hearing to be held on December 13.

During the course of arguments, the petitioner’s lawyer Abdur Rasheed Khan submitted that the PTI chief had concealed important facts in his nomination papers and, therefore, he was not righteous and sagacious in terms of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Imran Khan had won election from NA-35 Bannu, by defeating former provincial chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and other candidates. He then vacated NA-35. Retired Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had announced before elections that his party would challenge the candidature of Imran Khan in every constituency from where he will contest.

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Alia Bhatt might have found 'the one' in Ranbir Kapoor

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

