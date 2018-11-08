PHC issues notice to prime minister in disqualification case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a petition seeking his disqualification from holding any public office on multiple grounds, including concealing facts by not mentioning Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers to contest election for National Assembly constituency, NA-35 Bannu.

A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim also put on notice the Election Commission of Pakistan in the petition filed by a losing candidate Inamullah Khan, a leader of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party led by former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry. The bench ordered the respondents, including Imran Khan, to submit comments at the next hearing to be held on December 13.

During the course of arguments, the petitioner’s lawyer Abdur Rasheed Khan submitted that the PTI chief had concealed important facts in his nomination papers and, therefore, he was not righteous and sagacious in terms of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Imran Khan had won election from NA-35 Bannu, by defeating former provincial chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and other candidates. He then vacated NA-35. Retired Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had announced before elections that his party would challenge the candidature of Imran Khan in every constituency from where he will contest.