400 children death in Thar: SC seeks report from Sindh govt within 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar for ensuring provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar wherein 400 children had died due to malnutrition and sought report from Sindh government within 15 days over the death 400 children in Thar.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen resumed hearing into a suo motu case regarding death of 400 children in Thar. The court constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar for ensuring provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar besides seeking report on the appointment of doctors and paramedic staff in the area. During the hearing, amicus curie Faisal Siddiqui apprised the court about latest situation in Thar adding that the authorities concerned have not yet implemented in letter and spirit.