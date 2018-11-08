A prolonged power-struggle

COLOMBO: A prolonged power-struggle between Sri Lanka’s president and his sacked prime minister has paralysed the island’s government and must be solved immediately, a key MP said on Wednesday.

President Maithripala Sirisena is yet to appoint several ministers since controversially dismissing Ranil Wickremesinghe’s administration last month and appointing former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse in his place.