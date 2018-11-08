Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

World

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SSGCL on top against Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Umar Amin smashed 172 as Sui Southern Gas (SSGCL) took early charge against Peshawar Region on the opening day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight match at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi.

At the close of the opening day’s play on Wednesday, SSGCL had reached 336-8.Umar Amin hit 24 fours and two sixes in his 257-ball stay at the wicket. Awais Zia (62) also played well.Muhammad Ilyas (3-61) and Zahid Mehmood (2-102) were the leading wicket-takers for Peshawar.

Scores in brief: At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: SSGCL 336-8 in 92 overs (Umar Amin 172, Awais Zia 62, Adil Amin 31; Muhammad Ilyas 3-61, Zahid Mehmood 2-102) vs Peshawar.

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: SNGPL 232-5 in 90 overs (Asad Shafiq 50, Khurram Shahzad 48, Iftikhar Ahmed 38, Misbahul Haq 28 not out, Imran Butt 28; Muhammad Asif 3-54) vs Wapda.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: KRL 202-7 in 89.4 overs (Junaid Ali 49, Usman Arshad 45, Muhammad Mohsin 42, Nayyar Abbas 34 not out; Zafar Gohar 3-69, Aizaz Cheema 2-45) vs Lahore Blues.

At UBL Ground, Karachi: Karachi Whites 154 all out in 54.4 overs (Asad Baig 42, Khurram Manzoor 33, Muhammad Hasan 26; Abdul Rehman 8-70, Khurram Shahzad 2-42). Habib Bank 107-4 in 35 overs (Saad Khan 53, Umar Akmal 32; Waleed Ahmed 2-22).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report