Police continue crackdown on peddlers

LAHORE: The Lahore Police continued its crackdown on peddlers around educational institutions in the city on Wednesday. The Operations Wing has issued a report of last three weeks in this regard. DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir has said 36 peddlers have been arrested in 36 cases for selling drugs around educational institutions in different areas of the city. Cocaine, ice, heroin, charas and liquor in a bulk quantity have been recovered from the peddlers. Investigators are trying to reach the kingpins of this network. He said teachers and students should inform the police immediately in case of finding suspects. He said the police would continue its crackdown on peddlers around educational institutions till their elimination. A campaign had also been launched to propagate the negatives of drugs through seminars and lectures in educational institutions.