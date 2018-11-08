215 NUST grads get degrees

Islamabad: As many as 215 graduates of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) received bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degrees at the combined convocation of School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) and School of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA).

Held at the NUST main campus here on Wednesday, the august occasion was graced as chief guest by defence secretary Lt Gen (r) Ikramul Haq. Degrees were awarded in the disciplines of Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Architecture, and Industrial Design. The chief guest felicitated the graduating students and their proud parents and faculty.

He urged the graduates to utilise knowledge and skills gained at the country’s premier university to the service of their nation; incessantly explore new vistas of knowledge and innovation, and in so doing transcend themselves as professionals in their respective fields.

NUST rector Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman expressed appreciation for the graduates and their parents and faculty. He apprised the audience of NUST’s fast-paced growth, characterized by sublime teaching and learning standards and supplemented by a focus on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship they and their teachers had put into the show.