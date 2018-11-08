Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

215 NUST grads get degrees

Islamabad: As many as 215 graduates of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) received bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degrees at the combined convocation of School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) and School of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA).

Held at the NUST main campus here on Wednesday, the august occasion was graced as chief guest by defence secretary Lt Gen (r) Ikramul Haq. Degrees were awarded in the disciplines of Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Architecture, and Industrial Design. The chief guest felicitated the graduating students and their proud parents and faculty.

He urged the graduates to utilise knowledge and skills gained at the country’s premier university to the service of their nation; incessantly explore new vistas of knowledge and innovation, and in so doing transcend themselves as professionals in their respective fields.

NUST rector Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman expressed appreciation for the graduates and their parents and faculty. He apprised the audience of NUST’s fast-paced growth, characterized by sublime teaching and learning standards and supplemented by a focus on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship they and their teachers had put into the show.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik