Emirates travellers to ‘Fly Better’

KARACHI: Emirates has invited global travellers to “Fly Better” with the launch of its bold new brand promise, according to a statement.

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark said, “On 25th October in 1985, Emirates flew its first customers from Dubai to Karachi. While the airline has grown exponentially since, our promise to customers remains unchanged - flying Emirates means enjoying a better flying experience.”

Emirates’ Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand Divisional Senior Vice President Boutros Boutros said, “The drive to innovate and ‘be better’ is hardwired into Emirates’ DNA, and this enables us to deliver air travel experiences that are comfortable and enjoyable in every cabin class, time and again.”