Tauqeer named hockey team’s coach

ISLAMABAD: Tauqeer Dar (head coach) and Danish Kaleem (assistant coach) have been added to national team’s coaching staff for the Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneshwar (India) from November 28 to December 16.

Hasan Sardar would continue to be the manager of the Pakistan team with Rehan Butt also retained as assistant coach.