60 arrested for vandalism during protests

LAHORE : Lahore police continued the manhunt for the miscreants involved in vandalism in the City during the protests of Tehreek Labbaik and took 60 persons into their custody.

Different teams of police have been conducting raids to arrested the miscreants with the help of CCTV footages of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. At least 11 cases were registered against such persons in different police stations. A case was registered against 400 accused persons in the Kot Lakhpat area. A case was registered against 33 nominated and 500 unidentified persons in North Cantt. Cases were registered in Sherakot and Defence C areas against 300 persons. Further investigations are underway.

found dead: Two people were found dead in different areas of the City on Tuesday. A 65-year-old man was found dead near Parinda Market in the Bhatti Gate police area. A 45-year-old man was found dead near Data Darbar. Police said the victim was a drug addict and died of an overdose of drugs. The bodies have been removed to morgue

PSCA: Nationally acclaimed poet, playwright and prose writer Amjad Islam Amjad visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Tuesday evening. The purpose of the visit was to deliver a homogenous speech focusing motivation and a reality assessment against the surreal word of expectations of today's youth.

PSCA is indeed a comprehensive solution to todays's cosmopolitan concerns of security and traffic management, said Amjad Islam Amjad. Citizens must act responsibly when utilising national resources, he said when he told about the startling number of hoax calls received on helpline 15. Later, he went on air to have a live interaction with FM 88.6 Radio Safe City's listeners.

Military Police: Military officers from Corps of Military Police School, Dera Ismail Khan Branch, visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore on Tuesday. The 74-member delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan. The military officers appreciated the technologies and practices there. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented facial recognition technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. The visiting officers also expressed satisfaction oon the authority’s capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis.

two die: Two people were killed in road accidents in the provincial metropolis on Tuesday. A 58-year-old man, a resident of Kotli Pir Abdul Rehman, was hit and injured by a waste truck near an underpass in the Mughalpura area. He was rushed to hospital where he died. A rickshaw driver was killed by a dumper in the Garden Town. The dumper driver fled the scene. Police have handed over the bodies to the victims’ families.

22 persons held: Dolphin Squad claimed to have arrested 22 persons involved in different crimes and seized illegal arms from them. The squad also arrested proclaimed offenders (POs) during snap checking. The arrested persons also included the alleged robbers who had snatched cash and valuables from overseas Pakistanis.

Mobiles and Dolphin SP Bilal Zafar directed the squads to continue crackdown on criminals and enhance patrolling in the crime prone areas.

protest: All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) protests ended after meeting with additional chief secretary Punjab.

The protesters were demanding increase in their salaries and regular employment in the departments of the province. The protest continued for six hours in front of the civil secretariat. After that ACS with other officials talked to the protesters and assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.

Haji Irshad, Apca President, said a memorandum of understanding was signed and workers of population welfare department will be regularised. Moreover, a seven percent raise will be given to them in their salaries.