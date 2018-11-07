Progress, prosperity lie in peace, stability: NSC

ISLAMABAD: The civil and military leadership has emphasised that Pakistan’s progress and prosperity lie in peace, stability and rule of law. The expression came in the first meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) under the incumbent government here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has just concluded his maiden visit to China, chaired the meeting. It was officially stated that a review of the security situation in the country was also conducted in the course of meeting and it was concluded that progress and prosperity of Pakistan lie in peace, stability and rule of law.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had an important meeting with the prime minister before the NSC huddle. They discussed various issues, including the recent security developments and the prime minister's visit to China. The NSC meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Khan Afridi, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and senior officials.

The prime minister apprised the participants about his recent visit to China where the two countries inked 15 agreements/MOUs and leadership of the two held extensive talks covering all spectrums of mutual interest. The NSC meeting was held on the day when the two houses of Parliament were in session. Reportedly, the prime minister took the participants into confidence on his talks with the Chinese leadership and world leaders who met him in Shanghai on the last leg of the visit of prime minister including Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The participants were also briefed about the actions taken by the government to control the recent incidents of violence and disruption in various parts of the country and apprehend the criminals responsible for vandalism.