SHC orders concluding Perween Rahman murder trial within two months

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail applications of three men accused of involvement in the murder of Orangi Pilot project director Perween Rahman, and directed the trial court to conclude the trial proceedings within two months.

Mohammad Imran, Ayaz Khan and Mohammad Amjad Hussain have been standing trial along with others on charges of murdering Rahman, who was shot dead on March 13, 2013, for raising her voice against land grabbing in Orangi Town.

A special prosecutor opposed the bail applications of three of the accused, submitting that the prosecution had produced 19 out of 29 witnesses and the release of the applicants on bail would hamper the trial court proceedings. The court dismissed the bail pleas and directed the trial court to conclude the trial proceedings within two months.

Encroachment case

The Sindh High Court issued notices to the director general of the Karachi Development Authority and others in a Gulistan-e-Johar land encroachment case. Talat Ejaz submitted in the application that despite court orders in the case, the KDA had failed to remove the encroachments from Gulistan-e-Johar’s Block-6. His counsel submitted that the KDA authorities were not complying with the court directives and were instead threatening the petitioner with dire consequences.