24,000-kanal land retrieved from grabbers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Under the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the district administration has retrieved 24,000 kanal state land worth Rs 5.47 billion during the grand operation against the land grabbers in October.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar while giving briefing to the parliamentarians during a meeting here on Monday. CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, parliamentarians Faizullah Kamoka, Ch Asim Nazir, Ajmal Cheema, Firdous Rai, Latif Nazar, Khayal Kastro, Mian Waris Aziz, Shakil Shahid and others were attended the briefing.

The deputy commissioner informed that 32,029 kanal state land was under illegal possession of the land grabbers according to the revenue record and 23,618 kanal state land was retrieved in Jaranwala tehsil while 7,023 kanal land was retrieved in Samundri tehsil.

He said that the operation would continue to retrieve the remaining land from the grabbers.

The DC also gave the details of implementation on the clean and green Punjab programme and said that a number of steps had been taken to improve the cleanliness situation in urban and rural areas while about 200,000 saplings had been planted on available sites by different departments under the programme.

He said that the grand operation against power thieves was also under way in the district. He said that a cell had also been set up in the DC Office for receiving information about electricity theft.

He said that the coordinated strategy had been evolved to curb the menace of electricity theft and initiative had also been taken by the District Enforcement Committee against the big fish of electricity theft. The deputy commissioner said that the open door policy of Punjab government was being followed andthe complaints of public were being attendeddirectly from 10am to 12 noon daily.

CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan informed that the multi-dimensional scientific measures were being taken to control the crime and maintain the law and order situation. He said that regular inspections of police stations were being carried out, besides bringing improvement in police patrolling system to curb the street crime.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians appreciated the administrative and security strategy taken by the district administration and police. They said that the government departments and parliamentarians had equal objectives for providing relief to the public in different sectors.­