‘Next budget session in new building’

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the PML-Q had also constructed new building in 2005 but after the change of government, work was stopped on it; now work is going on speedily under his supervision and Insha-Allah next budget session will be held in new building.

Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Monday, Pervaiz Elahi has said that how could Shahbaz Sharif completed new building of Punjab Assembly of my tenure whereas he had not let hospitals and educational institutions of my tenure as the chief minister operational and scrapped work on every such project and did not let it be functional on which plaque of my name as Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi was displayed.

During his visit to Punjab Assembly, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also toured under-construction building. He expressed surprise and said how you hold sessions with such large number of members despite there being no space in old building of the Assembly. He said that new buildings of Sindh and KP Assemblies had been completed and sessions were held there but this grand project of construction of new building of Punjab Assembly could not be completed even after passage of many years.

He praised the public welfare projects, including Rescue 1122 Service and provision of free medicines in the emergencies of the hospitals during Ch Pervaiz Elahi tenure as the chief minister of Punjab. He appreciated his efforts for provision of facilities to the assembly members. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the PML-Q had also constructed new building in 2005 but after us work was stopped on it, now work is going on speedily under his supervision and Insha-Allah next budget session will be held in new building.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif has always preferred his revengeful temperament and false ego over everything else, this is why cardiology hospital, burn centre and emergency block constructed during my tenure were not made functional and large number of people had expired due to non-availability of timely treatment.