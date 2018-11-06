Industrial waste

Advance industrial technology which we equate with progress towards a better future is having a negative impact on our ecosystem. Tonnes of industrial toxic wastes are dumped into lakes and rivers. The environmental protection agency has found out that three quarters of the known toxic waste disposal sites are leaking their contents into aquifers. This situation will lead to the outbreak of many deadly diseases.

The authorities concerned need to look into the matter on an urgent basis. There should be a complete ban on disposing of industrial waste into the rivers and seas.

Sana Akber

Karachi