Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SBP plans deposit protection body for Islamic banks

KARACHI: The central bank on Monday unveiled a framework to protect depositors of Islamic banks in case of a financial institution’s bankruptcy, promising a protection to shariah-compliant banking deposits that hold less than 15 percent market share.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) launched the framework for the protection of depositors of Islamic banks following its approval by the central bank’s shariah advisory committee.

“A Deposit Protection Waqf (DP Waqf) shall be established under this mechanism for protection of depositors of Islamic banking institutions (IBIs),” the SBP said in a statement.

“The nature of DP Waqf shall be as an account established by the corporation to receive premium contributions from participatory member IBIs for the purpose of reimbursement of protected deposits of a failed participatory/member IBI.”

The SBP recorded market shares of Islamic banking assets and deposits in the overall banking industry at 12.9 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively by June-end. Yet, Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey have been dubbed as the thriving markets for Islamic finance sectors.

“Starting from a low base and boosted by strong political will, the industry has experienced swift growth in these countries,” the SBP said in its latest Islamic banking bulletin. There were five full-fledged Islamic banks and 16 conventional banks having standalone Islamic banking branches till the end of the current fiscal year.

Deposits of Islamic banking industry showed a quarterly growth of 6.1 percent (Rs117 billion) year-on-year in the April-June period and were recorded at Rs2.033 trillion by June-end, according to the SBP.

In June, the SBP started its subsidiary Deposit Protection Corporation to safeguard depositors and compensate them to the extent of their protected deposits in the event of failure of a member bank.

The SBP said the DP Waqf will be set up with an amount of one million rupees only as seed money contributed by the corporation, with approval of its board. The corporation will be responsible for management of the DP Waqf. It will act as manager agent (wakeel) of the DP Waqf under Wakalah relationship.

“Under this arrangement, as per shariah principles, the DP Waqf shall be the principal and the corporation shall act as its agent,” the SBP said. The central bank said each member IBI would pay premium contribution amount from their own sources with no cost to the depositors into the DP Waqf as determined by the corporation in terms of the deposit protection rules.

The corporation would open and maintain separate shariah compliant account(s) for managing resources of the DP Waqf with the SBP, SBP Banking Services Corporation or any other Islamic banking/financial institution with prior approval of the board. The corporation may raise funds for the DP Waqf through Islamic financing modes, financial arrangements from the SBP and special allocation from the national budget.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China