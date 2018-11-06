Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Urea sales estimated at 464,000tns in Oct

KARACHI: Urea sales are expected to increase 24 percent year-on-year to 464,000 tons in October as demand for the key nutrient increased in the winter crop, a brokerage reported on Monday.

“Higher urea sales are attributed to uptick amidst seasonal rabi crop,” analyst Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said. In October, Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech resumed their operations after the government agreed to start supply gas to the closed plants.

“Helped by both plants, urea production for October is likely to reach around 540,000 tons versus a monthly average of 445,000 tons since January,” Talreja said. Three plants, including Pakarab Fertilizers were shut down last year due to paucity of gas, which is the main feedstock.

The brokerage further expected the closing inventory of urea in October at 200,000 tons. The country is also expected to receive 50,000 tons of imported urea in the mid the current month.

In September, the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet allowed 100,000 tons of urea imports to meet shortage of the nutrient for the winter crops. Though the country is self-sufficient in urea production with annual output of 6.5 million tons more than 5.8 million tons of local demand, the gas curtailment recently brought down the inventory to the lowest level.

Urea sales grew a meager one percent in the first 10 months of the current calendar year due to increase in prices of rice and cotton. Engro Fertilizer is likely to see a 12 percent year-on-year growth in October, taking its January-October sales to 1.64 million tons, up 15 percent.

Fauji Fertilizer is expected to record 203,000 tons of sales in October and its overall sales are likely to surpass two million tons, depicting a 12 percent increase. “Key risks to fertiliser industry include decline in international urea prices, slower than expected urea sales, poor crop season, sharp hike in domestic gas price, and rupee devaluation,” Talreja added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China