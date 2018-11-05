KP govt goes all out to meet PM’s targets of providing affordable food services to all

PESHAWAR: No socio-economic sector has perhaps achieved much growth and development in recent years than agriculture and livestock in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where scores of projects were completed to provide safe and affordable food services to all in line with the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Keeping in view the significant socio-economic contributions of livestock, 80pc population of rural areas had a direct bearing on livestock besides its makes 16% to KP GDP and 78% share in agriculture value-added products.

With annual five percent growth and direct employment to 46pc labour force, the agriculture and livestock department has expedited efforts to implement livestock policy 2018 approved by former PTI government for robust implementation of strategies, programmes and development of this key sector, say official documents.

The policy will focus on strengthening of livestock sector that provided food of animal origin to more than 30.52 million population including 5.896 million ton milk and 580.410-ton meat during 2016-17.The livestock’s farming is predominantly subsistence, which keeps more than 70pc livestock population as only three percent livestock population is in the peri-urban commercial farms with over 30 animals each.

Likewise, over 60pc of goat population is kept in flocks of less than 30 animals and 40pc of sheep population are kept in units of 50 to 350 animals while around 30-40pc of livestock is kept by transhumant and nomadic livestock farmers in KP.

In spite of around 60pc milk production of the livestock produce, only 30-35pc of the total milk output is channelled into the urban market system, which needed to be enhanced.

Under 100-days plan of PTI government, the KP agriculture and livestock department have initiated work on the implementation of this landmark policy with core areas of animal health and disease control, animal breeding and genetic resource conservation, veterinary education, research, extension and human resource development, animal nutrition, livestock marketing and instructional restructuring.

The policy would be followed by a 10 years business and implementation plan under which rearrangement of physical infrastructure and developing of human resources at levels will be carried out besides great focus on involvement of private sector in service delivery whereas KP Govt’s help would be sought for production and quality control besides making necessary legislation for implementation of policy’s different components.

In line with the policy, Livestock and Dairy Department has launched an inclusive conservation program to save a rare breed of Azakheli buffaloes from extinction in Swat district.

The conservation program will help increase the population of an endangered buffaloes keeping in view of their high milk’s generation potential and meat production in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Asal Khan, Project Director, Livestock Planning and Economics Development, told APP that conservation and breeding program of Azakheli buffaloes was started in Swat district on modern scientific lines.

Named after a local tribe ‘Azizkhel’, these buffaloes, which are mainly found in Khwazakhela and Madyan areas of Swat district, had witnessed significant decrease due to devastating floods in 2010 and militancy in 2008-09 in Swat.

Under the animal breeding programme, he said, a special project for conservation and protection of Azakheli buffaloes was launched at Charbagh Swat.

Dr Asal said the department is also working on a plan for conservation and protection of an endangered sheep of Damani, DI Khan, Hasthangar project regarding and Waziri sheep in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under 100-days plan of KP government, he said, our prime focus is on the acceleration of work on different programs including animals health disease control, breeding and genetic resource conservation, veterinary education, research extension and human resource development in line with the new livestock policy 2018. He said programs for animals’’ nutrition’s and livestock marketing would be key focused areas in the next five years.

The department, under agriculture policy 2018-25, is focusing on the building of the capacity of agriculture, livestock and fish farmers to explore new market avenues for trade enhancement and fetching better market prices.

Establishment of quality control, certification and traceability of agriculture, livestock and fish commodities, promotion of climate-smart agriculture, use of latest technology and capacity building capacity of farmers, soil and water conservation, strengthening of coordination with Federal government organisations, donor agencies and human resources development would be major focused areas.

The KP government allocated Rs2573million for 40 projects including 30 ongoings with the allocation of Rs2217million and 10 new with Rs255.001 million for FY 2018-19 for Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock sector.

The new major projects included in ADP 2018-19 includes controlling of livestock diseases, the establishment of Trout Villages in Malakand and Hazara Division and solarisation of tube-wells.

Dr Asal said 60 existing veterinary dispensaries would be rehabilitated,2,61,000 insemination services would be provided besides a target of treatment services to 21,82,0000 and vaccination of 19,20,000 animals during the current fiscal year.

Dr Asal said around 160 dispensaries, 14 milk quality testing laboratories including two each at division level with facilities of seven mobile labs for checking of quality of milk, seven pet clinics and 360 insemination centres were setup besides treatment to 21,82,000 animals and vaccination services to 1920,000 animals and 84,00,000 poultry birds during last fiscal year.

He suggested special laws to counter quack DVM doctors as they are playing with the lives of poor farmers and livestock owners and called for the active role of media and civil society to curb the menace of quackery.

Dr Asal Khan said processing of milk and marketing issues, adulation in milk besides genetic and breed of livestock was a major challenge that could be countered with the cooperation of masses and necessary legislation.

Great responsibilities rest on the shoulders of officials of district administration and KP Food Safety and Authority to ensure the safety of milk and quality of meat and award exemplary punishment to culprits on the spot.