PPP office-bearer

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Syed Hassan Murtaza as the secretary information of the party for central Punjab.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, who has also returned to Punjab Assembly for third time, is also serving as the parliamentary leader of PPP in PA. He hails from Chiniot and is the only PPP elected member from the central Punjab region. Before Hassan Murtaza, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokher, a human rights advocate and son of former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Haji Nawaz Khokher, was head of PPP Central Punjab Information Wing and he remained the office-bearer for around two years. In March this year, Mustafa Nawaz was elected as senator so the party designation has been handed over to Syed Hassan Murtaza.