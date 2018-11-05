Bureaucracy can’t be reformed overnight: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the attitude of the bureaucracy could not be reformed overnight.

Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani who called on him at the Governor’s House here on Sunday, the Punjab governor said the attitude of the bureaucracy was developed over 70 years so it could not be reformed overnight.

On the current scenario in the country, he said political freedom did not give licence to hurt others’ sentiments, adding that no Muslim could tolerate blasphemy. Sarwar said the judiciary was independent in its decisions, adding that the government had nothing to do with the recent Supreme Court verdict.

He said Saudi Arabia and China ware the time-tested friends of Pakistan and they had always stood by the country. He said Prime Minsiter Imran Khan's recent visits to Saudi Arabia and China were very successful and would strengthen the country's economy.

He said the country was facing a crisis and passing through difficult times as far as economy was concerned. “We must create unity in our ranks within the country”, he added. Later, PTI senate-ticket holders Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar. The governor congratulated them on their nominations by the PTI for the Senate election. A large number of party workers were also present.