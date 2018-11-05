Centre’s projects will bring relief to Karachi: governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the Green Line section of the bus rapid transit system and other federally funded projects in Karachi will provide much needed relief to the people of the metropolis in terms of provision of modern civic facilities to them.

This he said while talking with Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro at the Governor House on Sunday. Performance of public sector entities, ways to improve them, the prime minister’s Karachi package and other subjects were discussed during the meeting.

The governor said Karachi’s strategic location makes it a hub of economic activities and a conducive atmosphere of investment increases its importance as a business-friendly city.

Soomro said the performance of public sector organisations can further improve by involving the private sector. He said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to ensure affective working of public institutions.

Information minister

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also called on the governor. Conducive atmosphere of investments in Sindh, incentives given to promote investments, Centre-funded development projects, PM’s Karachi package, its progress and other matters were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Ismail said Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan and any activity here has a direct bearing on the economy of the country. There has been a very conducive atmosphere for investment here after the improvement in the law and order situation, he observed.

He said that federally funded projects will go a long way in improving the infrastructure of the city. They are the need of the hour, as despite being one of the largest cities in the world, Karachi is far behind in this sector, he opined.

The governor said the provincial government and the local bodies will be taken on board and their input will be incorporated so as to execute and timely complete development schemes maintaining the highest standards.

Chaudhry said the federal government is implementing the vision of even development of all parts of the country. The premier is attaching top priority to solving the problems of Sindh, he added. He said the dream of a new Pakistan will be realised under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Condolence

Governor Ismail expressed his grief over the sad demise of the mother of test cricketer Yasir Shah. In his condolence message, he prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Green Line

A day earlier, the transport minister had informed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief that the Sindh government will run the under-construction Green Line bus project from its own resources.

The announcement of the provincial administration’s commitment to the delayed project came during a meeting between Transport & Mass Transit Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House.

“It [the Green Line bus project] will, in fact, be [our] gift to the people of Karachi,” said the transport minister. He briefed the party chief about the government’s plans to improve the transport system in the province, including its capital Karachi.

The minister said that 80 per cent of the work on this key project of mass transit in the city has been completed, adding that the delay in its completion is primarily due to unnecessary hiccups being created by the federal government. Bilawal stressed on swift completion of the project.