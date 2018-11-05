Rising inflation

The recent surge in the prices of petroleum products will further add to the miseries of the public. It is another severe blow to the people who are already hit by the staggering gas and electricity tariffs. The rise in petrol prices will have a direct impact on the prices of other essential commodities. The rising inflation in the country has made the life of the working class quite difficult. Labourers, vendors and those who do other menial jobs are unable to make ends meet.

On one hand, the government has promised to alleviate poverty while on the other hand it has overburdened the poor by increasing the prices of basic amenities of life. To date, no such measure has been taken which could lend credence to the government’s claim that it is in pursuit of providing relief to the poor. The suffering and the ordeals of the underprivileged will be multiplied by the decision of increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene oil. When a hefty amount of their limited income goes into paying utility bills, how will they be able to provide quality education and healthcare services to their children? The economic advisory committee must come up with a tangible strategy to tackle the rising inflation.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali