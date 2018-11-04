Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hackers deprive bank account holder of money

PESHAWAR: In an alarming development, hackers are increasingly able to withdraw money from the bank accounts after managing to obtain the password and pin code from the account holders through various tactics.

The members of the group of hackers call the local account holders, saying they are calling from the helpline of the bank and need certain information to update their account.

An amount of Rs74,122 were withdrawn from the account of one Mohammad Ikram, a low-paid employee at a private company, in the Habib Bank Limited, Peshawar Saddar Branch after unknown persons called him first from a cellular phone and again from a landline with a Karachi city code.

The caller introduced himself as staff of the online banking section of the HBL and asked for his password and other details.

“I was not going to believe him first but then he called from a landline, similar to the helpline of the bank. I gave him certain details when he convinced me he was calling from the online banking section. Later, I came to know that Rs74,122 was withdrawn from my account in two transactions,” Ikram told The News.

The complainant said he asked the authorities to get details of the owner of the cellular phone number which was registered in the name of a woman in Bahawalnagar.

The complainant has filed an application with the Federal Investigation Agency to go after the gang. A couple of other persons with accounts in banks made similar complaints that callers tried to deprive them of their money kept in the bank.

One colleague of Ikram, the unfortunate man mentioned above, was deprived of Rs42,000 in a similar fashion. He too was naïve enough to provide his account’s password to the fraudsters.

Two other persons were smart as they refused to provide any details to the hackers. They were aware of such fraudsters as their bank is regularly sending SMS to them and other consumers not to share any information with anyone as they will never ask for password through SMS, email or phone.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?