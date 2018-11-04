Sun November 04, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

McCullum splits with Qalandars

LAHORE: Hard-hitting right-handed batsman Brendon McCullum has parted ways with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

He joined the team and replaced Azhar Ali as the captain in 2017. However, the former New Zealand skipper couldn’t deliver in PSL-2 and managed only 93 runs in 8 matches at an average of 13.28 and with a top score of 31. To add insult to injury, his side ended as the cellar dweller.

During the third edition, he performed fairly decent with the willow and scored 218 runs in 10 matches at an average of 27.25. Even this time around, the Qalandars finished at the bottom of the table. On Saturday, McCullum took to Twitter to announce his departure from the team with an emotional message. In his post, Baz expressed his gratitude to the franchise and also thanked owner Fawad Rana.

“A big thank you to @lahoreqalandars for the past 2 seasons. Today we have parted ways but I leave with fond memories and friendships. I wish you all the best in the future. To the Rana family, a special thank you. Our friendship will always remain. @thePSLt20,” he wrote. Further, a decision regarding the new captain is likely to be made following this month’s players draft for the league.

“Thank you @Bazmccullum for being a part of Lahore Qalandars and proving to be a great inspiration for our youngsters! We wish you all the luck for your future endeavors!”, the Qalandars wrote in their ‘Thank You’ message for McCullum. The fourth edition of PSL will start from February 14, 2019 with eight matches scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

