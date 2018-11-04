PSF extends admission date till 7th

Islamabad : Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has extended registration date of the fourth batch of Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) till November 7, to facilitate maximum number of talented students across the country.

Talking to APP, Project Director, STFS, Dr. Ahsan Feroz said, the talented students passionate towards Science education who wish to adopt scientific career are selected and groomed under this scheme to become future eminent scientists.

He said the scheme, offering scholarships for talented science students after completion of Secondary School Certificate, has so far benefited around 900 students during three of its batches while the fourth batch announced recently will accommodate 300 students.

This scheme is benefiting a number of students of pure government schools, since its inception, through providing them an opportunity to get science education at Higher Secondary School level in the top notch universities and colleges of the country.

He said PSF has also distributed laptops among the students of two of the batches.

About the criteria of selection for participation in this programme, Dr. Ahsan revealed that the students from government sector institutions and having 60 per cent overall marks and 70 per cent in science subjects are eligible to apply in this scheme.

The students are selected through following a federal quota system and are required to qualify a Science Aptitude test and a paper-based IQ test and presentation on an innovative idea.

The students are given monthly stipend of Rs10,000, study visit opportunity to Science and technology organisations, universities and labs, he said.

The students are also given opportunity to display their innovative creations at the science fairs arranged at nine selected universities and they are given consolation prizes and incentives for encouragement and motivation.

This scheme was earlier limited to few provinces, however, this year the students from FATA and Balochistan can also apply for it, he added.

Dr. Ahsan informed that the admissions for fourth batch were advertised in the start of October and the last date to apply for the students was October 23 earlier, however, the date has been extended to make this talent hunting more viable through selecting outstanding students from a large number of applicants, he added.