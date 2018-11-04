NAB seeks help of Excise Dept to locate Dar’s two cars

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Saturday sought assistance from the Excise Department to locate two luxury cars which have gone missing from former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence.

In a letter to the Excise Department, the National Accountability Bureau officials stated that a Mercedes Benz and a Land Cruiser are missing from Dar’s residence in Gulberg-III.

The letter sought the Excise Department’s assistance to locate the cars.

A reference against the former finance minister was filed by NAB in the light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The former finance minister is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. Dar was earlier declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

On October 2, an accountability court ordered the auction of Dar's assets and directed that his bank accounts in Pakistan be confiscated.

According to NAB, Dar and his wife own three Land Cruisers, two Mercedes Benz and one Corolla.

In a report submitted to the court on October 10, National Accountability Bureau had stated that an inquiry was conducted at Dar’s residence to seize the cars, however, there were no vehicles present there at the time.