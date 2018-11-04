Sun November 04, 2018
Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
November 4, 2018

PHF decides to hold PHL in January and February

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finally decided to organise the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) in January and February next year, ‘The News’ learnt on Saturday.

PHF sources said that holding PHL was crucial for uplifting the national game.

It is yet to be decided whether it would be held in Lahore or Karachi, the sources said.

They said that there would be five or six teams initially and that each team could have five or six foreign players.

There would be age limit for the players because PHF wanted to groom young talent, the sources said.

The PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed is himself looking after the affairs of the PHL. He is using his contacts in the hockey world to invite foreign players.

It may be recalled here that it was due to the efforts of Shahbaz, a world renowned forward, that PHF was able to host a World XI last year. He also arranged participation of 11 goalkeepers from Argentina and Australia in a nine-a-side tournament last year.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Pakistan national hockey team’s training camp for the World Cup would begin in Lahore from next week.

PHF has not yet received any funds from the federal government for the preparation of the World Cup.

PHF wants that best training facilities be provided to the players and the management.

PHF officials claim that the team was sent to Oman by obtaining loans as the authorities in the federal government did not release funds.

The sources said that PHF’s president and secretary would soon meet high-ups in the federal government to resolve the financial issues.

The PHF bosses have decided not to hire any foreign coach. “Neither do we have funds to hire a foreign coach. Nor will any renowned foreign coach be ready to join the team with only weeks to go before the World Cup,” said a source.

Hasan Sardar, who acted as manager and head coach in Oman, will continue to supervise the team. Tauqir Dar is to join the team management in place of Mohammad Saqlain who had an altercation with Sardar during a match in Oman.

The sources said that Sardar would submit his report about the Asian Champions Trophy soon. And the names for training camp would be announced in a few days, they added.

