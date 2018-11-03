Managing dandruff

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
If a flaky scalp is bothering you, medicated shampoo may do the trick. But lifestyle changes also can help prevent dandruff.
The Mayo Clinic suggests:
* Keep stress in check.
* If your hair is oily, shampoo each day.
* Enjoy limited time in the sun. Sunlight may appear to help dandruff, but its ultraviolet light increases your risk of skin cancer. Apply sunscreen on any exposed skin.
