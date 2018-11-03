Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder: IGP seeks report from Pindi RPO

LAHORE: IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi has sought a report from Rawalpindi RPO over the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq. He directed senior police officers to personally visit the crime scene and collect forensic evidence. He ordered to arrest the culprits without any delay and maintain the law and order situation in Rawalpindi. He also appealed to the citizens to remain peaceful.