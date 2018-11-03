SBP officials visits KASBIT, discuss Islamic Banking issues

KARACHI: In order to deliberate on ways and means for creating public awareness of conventional and Islamic banking products, insurance and takaful and their benefits for the masses, Mr. Abid Qamar, Executive Director and Chief Spokesperson External Relations Department State Bank of Pakistan and Mr. Akbar Abdul Ali, Sr. Joint Director External Relations State Bank of Pakistan were called upon by Prof. Dr. Anwer Irshad Burney, Dean KASBIT; Syed Sohail Hassan, Director Public Relations Maxim Group; and Mr. Amir Hyder, Academic Management Consultant ‘The Redolent’ and had detailed discussions on the subject.***