Careem distributes free smog kits

Lahore: In collaboration with Sehat.pk, Careem Pakistan during this year’s smog season distributed free smog kits, awareness flyers and provided health check-ups to its partners at heart, captains (drivers) and customers, enlightening them about how to be well-prepared to avoid health hazards and take safety precautions which otherwise can lead to increase in number of accidents.

Smog in Pakistan’s second largest city is now known as its “Fifth Season” brings it to a complete stand-still. Last year statistics recorded by air quality monitors revealed dangerous levels of air pollution in all major cities of Pakistan, with Lahore exceeding the safety limit by 9 times. Other than worsening health indicators the season gets plagues with no visibility further leading on to navigation crisis resulting in increase in number of accidents on roads.